Temperature drops below 4 degrees in Rajasthan's Nagur, Sikar

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail across Rajasthan with minimum temperatures dropping in several areas.

The lowest temperature recorded was in Nagaur, where it plummeted to a chilly 3.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur in Sikar, where the night temperature was 3.8 degrees.

In Sikar, the minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius.

In eastern Rajasthan, Vanasthali in Tonk recorded 6 degrees Celsius, and Alwar registered 7.4 degrees.

Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur saw a relatively higher minimum of 10.7 degrees.

Western Rajasthan experienced somewhat milder temperatures.

Barmer recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer and Jodhpur had minimum temperatures of 9.6 degrees Celsius and 12.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ