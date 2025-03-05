Temperature drops in parts of Rajasthan; Fatehpur records 4 degrees C

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) The temperature dropped in parts of Rajasthan due to chilly northerly winds, with Fatehpur in Sikar being the coldest place at 4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Nagaur and Pali recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius while the temperature settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran), 6.7 degrees Celsius in Dausa, 7.8 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 8 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 11.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 13.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 14 degrees Celsius in Kota.

According to the Met department, the dip in temperature was 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

The department has predicted an increase in temperature from March 7. PTI SDA AMJ AS AS