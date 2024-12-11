Temperature drops in parts of Rajasthan; Sikar records 1.5 degrees C

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Temperatures in parts of Rajasthan dropped over the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Wednesday, with extreme cold wave conditions recorded in one or two areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the Jaipur MeT centre, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Sikar, which dropped to 1.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

The weather across the state remained mostly dry, the MeT department said, adding that extreme cold wave conditions were reported in one or two locations, while cold wave conditions were observed in several others.

Additionally, cold day conditions were recorded at some places, the Met Center said.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature at several places in the state ranged between 1.5 and 10.8 degrees Celsius, the department said. PTI SDA ARD ARD