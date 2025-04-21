Temperature expected to rise again in Rajasthan in coming days

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) The temperature is expected to rise again in Rajasthan in the coming days, as per the weather department.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the state in the coming days. The maximum temperature is expected to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three-four days. During this time, the minimum and maximum temperature will remain 2-4 degrees above normal.

In the last 24 hours, heat wave was recorded at some places in the state and hot nights were recorded at some places. During this time, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Churu at 42.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees Celsius more than normal. PTI AG MNK MNK