Temperature likely to increase by 2-3 degrees in coming days in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) There is a strong possibility of temperature increasing by 2-3 degrees in the coming days in Rajasthan, a MeT department spokesperson said.

He said the maximum temperature of 44-46 degrees is likely to be recorded in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division.

He said that heatwave is likely to increase in the Jodhpur division from Sunday, and heatwave and hot night in western Rajasthan is likely on April 28-29.

There is a possibility of heatwave at some places in eastern Rajasthan on April 29-30. There is a strong possibility of temperature falling due to thunderstorm, storm and rain activities in the first week of May, as per the weather department.

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorm and light rains were recorded at some places in the state and dust storm was recorded in the Sri Ganganagar district.

The highest rainfall of 1.0 mm was recorded in Vanasthali (Tonk) and Didwana (Nagaur). The highest day temperature in the state was recorded in Barmer at 43.9 degrees Celsius (1.8 degrees above normal), while the night was also hot with the minimum temperature recorded in Barmer at 28.2 degrees Celsius. PTI AG MNK MNK