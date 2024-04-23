Temperature to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius in Odisha over next five days: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the maximum temperature would gradually rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius at many places in Odisha over the next four to five days.

According to the forecast of the IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 39-41 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha and up to 44 degrees Celsius in the interior pockets by April 28.

The weather office has issued a yellow warning (be updated) for Balasore, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada districts for April 25.

Thunderstorms with lightning and rainfall may occur in a few places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh on April 25.

On Tuesday, temperatures dropped in all places across the state compared to Monday. Paralakhemundi town in southern Odisha recorded the state's highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar was the hottest place on Monday at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 42.2 degrees Celsius at Nayagarh, followed by Bhubaneswar (41.8), Bolangir (41.8), Angul (41.7), Malkangiri (41.5), Baripada (41.2), Nuapada (41.2) and Titlagarh (41).

Nine other places recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above. PTI BBM BBM ACD