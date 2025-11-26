Temperatures around 10 deg C in most places in UP

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Cold and dry northwesterly winds continued to push temperatures down across Uttar Pradesh, with the weather department indicating a further small dip over the next one to two days before conditions begin to improve.

The night temperature at most places in the state dropped below or hovered around 10 degree celsius, they said.

According to Met officials, no active weather system is currently influencing the region. The prevailing chilly and dry westerly/north-westerly winds have caused a steady fall in temperature in recent days. A slight further decline may over next 48 hours, after which temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

A marginal reduction in fog density is likely, though light to moderate fog may still occur at some places during early morning hours. Even after lifting, misty conditions could persist during the day.

On Wednesday morning, moderate fog with a minimum visibility of 400 metres was recorded in Bareilly and Kushinagar, while light fog was observed in Gorakhpur, Agra, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Amethi, Ballia and Prayagraj.

Fog also affected traffic movement on major roads in the area specially during the wee hours, police officials confirmed. PTI CDN SKY SKY