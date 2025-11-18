Temperatures dip 3-4 degrees Celsius below normal across Rajasthan, Sikar's Fatehpur coldest

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Winter conditions have begun to intensify in Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said on Tuesday.

Many parts of the state recorded minimum temperatures 3-4 degrees Celsius below normal, the Met centre said.

The weather remained dry across the state during the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, it said.

Most regions recorded night temperatures between 5 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, which is significantly lower than the seasonal average, the Met department said.

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest, logging a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees, the Met office said.

It added that no significant change was observed in maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. PTI AG APL APL