Temperatures dip across Jharkhand, Simdega coldest at 5.7 deg C

Ranchi, Nov 27 (PTI) The mercury plummeted in several parts of Jharkhand on Thursday, with Simdega recording the state's lowest minimum temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The average minimum temperature was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Jharkhand, it said in a bulletin.

The drop in temperatures is triggered by northerly to north-westerly winds, which prevails in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand, it said.

The mercury settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius in Gumla, while in Khunti, it was 6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin released on Thursday morning.

Lohardaga and Hazaribag registered minimum temperatures of 7.3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while state capital Ranchi recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Latehar (8.2 degrees Celsius) and West Singhbhum (9 degrees Celsius), it said.

“The minimum temperatures might remain unchanged for a day. Thereafter, it could rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next four days,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said. PTI SAN RBT