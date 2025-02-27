Temperatures dip sharply after rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Light rain during the day in Chandigarh and surrounding areas sharply lowered maximum temperatures, the Met office said on Thursday.

A few parts of Haryana, including Ambala and Panchkula, and Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot also received rain, it said.

According to the Met office's weather report, Chandigarh received 2.5 mm rain during the day.

The city's maximum temperature settled at 21.0 degrees Celsius, 7.9 notches down below Wednesday's 28.9 degrees.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, down nearly 10 notches from Wednesday. Hisar's day temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius was over eight notches lower.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, down more than four notches from Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 21 degrees Celsius, down seven notches; Patiala and Pathankot 20.0 degrees each, down nine and six notches, respectively. PTI SUN SZM SZM