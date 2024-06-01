Temperatures down in several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Temperatures in many parts Rajasthan saw a dip on Saturday as a few places received drizzles, the weather department said.

Sriganganagar was recorded as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, followed by Kota at 46.1 degree Celsius.

The day temperature was 45.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 45.4 degrees in Dholpur, 44.4 degrees in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 43.3 degrees in Bikaner and Fatehpur (Sikar), 43 degrees in Jaisalmer, 42.6 degrees in Jaisalmer and 41.3 degrees in Jodhpur.

Pilani and Churu also received drizzles. Some places in Kota and Bikaner divisions recorded heat waves.

The number of deaths due to heat stroke also increased nine on Saturday, according to an official report. Earlier, the medical and health department had declared five deaths due to heat stroke till May 30.

The Met department has predicted partly cloudy weather and light rains in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours. Remaining areas would remain dry.

During this period, maximum temperatures is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees and most parts may record temperatures under 45 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions may occur at a few places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Bharatpur.

