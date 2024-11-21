Temperatures fall under 10 deg C in many parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Many parts of Rajasthan have witnessed a significant drop in night temperatures in the last 24 hours, with many cities recording temperatures under 10 degrees Celsius, a weather department official said.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, on Wednesday night, Fatehpur recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius and Sikar's minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius.

The only hill station of Rajasthan, Mount Abu, recorded 5 degrees Celsius. Sirohi recorded 8.1 degrees, Churu 8.6, Sangaria and Bhilwara 9.7 and Karauli 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather in the state remained generally dry, although fog cover was witnessed in many areas, the Met Department spokesperson said.