Temperatures fall under 10 degrees in several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Many parts of Rajasthan witnessed a significant drop in night temperatures in the last 24 hours, with many cities recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Sirohi logged a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 8.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 8.6 degrees Celsius in Jalore, it said.

Additionally, Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it added.

The hill station of Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

According to the MeT Department, the weather across the state remained dry during this period.