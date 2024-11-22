Advertisment
National

Temperatures fall under 10 degrees in several parts of Rajasthan

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Pigeons perch on a street light during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi,

Representative image

Jaipur: Many parts of Rajasthan witnessed a significant drop in night temperatures in the last 24 hours, with many cities recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Advertisment

Sirohi logged a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 8.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 8.6 degrees Celsius in Jalore, it said.

Additionally, Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it added.

The hill station of Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

According to the MeT Department, the weather across the state remained dry during this period.

Rajasthan Fatehpur Sirohi winter Weather Updates Rajasthan Winter
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe