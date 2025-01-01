Advertisment
Temperatures in Prayagraj to drop below normal just ahead of Kumbh: IMD

NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
'Sadhus' of 'Shambhu Panchayti Atal Akhara' take part in the 'Peshwai' procession, which marks the arrival of 'sadhus' and other members of an 'akhara' or sect for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025.

New Delhi: Temperatures in Prayagraj are expected to drop below normal after January 9, just ahead of the Kumbh Mela starting January 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

​ IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra​ said at a press conference​ the department will provide special weather updates for the Kumbh Mela, which will run until February 26.

"We are gathering detailed observations and working closely with the state government for accurate forecasting. A dedicated webpage for Kumbh Mela weather updates is also being developed," he added.

Mohapatra ​s​aid that Prayagraj is likely to experience normal to above-normal minimum temperatures until January 9, but below-normal minimum and maximum temperatures are expected afterward.

Maha Kumbh Sangam Prayagraj 2025 Mahakumbh
