Temperatures soar across Rajasthan; Barmer swelters at 36.3 deg Celsius

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Day temperatures have begun to rise in Rajasthan, with Barmer recording a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday.

According to the MeT-Jaipur, weather remained dry across the state during the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, and is likely to remain so in the coming days.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.3 degrees, while the lowest minimum temperature was reported in Lunkaransar at 10.5 degrees.

Several cities in the state recorded day temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, including Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Pilani, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Churu. PTI AG SMV SMV VN VN