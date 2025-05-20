Temperatures to go up 1-2 degrees in Rajasthan in next two days: Met office

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Most areas of Rajasthan are witnessing severe heat, with Ganganagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 3.6 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 45.9 degrees in Pilani, 45.8 degrees in Barmer, 45.7 degrees in Bikaner, 45.6 degrees in Churu, 45.2 degrees in Phalodi and Lunkaransar, 44.7 degrees in Jaisalmer and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

The day temperature in Jaipur was 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met centre in Jaipur said the temperature is likely to increase by 1-2 degrees in the next 48 hours.

The heatwave is likely to continue in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions as well as the Shekhawati region for the next three to four days, it said.

On the other hand, in the border areas of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, strong surface dusty winds could blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour in the next two to three days.

The Met office said thunderstorms are likely to occur at some places in Bikaner division on May 20-21, while some parts of Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions may see thunderstorms and light rain from May 19-25. PTI AG SDA RUK RUK