Temple caretaker killed in tiger attack in Ranthambore reserve

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Rajasthan's Ranthambore tiger reserve on Monday, the third such death in less than two months.

The victim, Radheshyam, was a caretaker at a Jain temple in Ranthambore Fort. He went to relieve himself early this morning when the tiger attacked him, according to police.

A tiger reserve official said that the incident occurred at around 4.30 am. Two guards sleeping nearby heard his screams but were unable to do anything.

"The body bore deep neck wounds. The tiger partially ate around the buttocks and thighs," the official said.

The caretaker was a resident of Sherpur village. He had been working at the temple for over two decades and lived within the fort premises.

The Tiger Reserve administration has installed camera traps in the area to identify the tiger. Hair samples from the body and nearby have been collected and sent for DNA assessment to identify the tiger involved in the attack.

After the incident, locals protested against the killing by blocking the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road and accused the forest department of negligence.

They alleged that the forest authorities have failed to curb such incidents due to which fear was growing among the people.

A forest ranger, Devendra Chaudhary, was killed in a tiger attack on May 11 while a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death near Trinetra Ganesh temple on April 16.

A tiger suspected to be involved in both these attacks was tranquilised on May 14 and put in a separate enclosure.