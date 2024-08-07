Temple 'chabutara' damaged in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Aug 6 (PTI) Officials of Awas Vikas Parishad allegedly damaged a part of a temple in Khurja tehsil here, officials said on Tuesday.

Locals created a ruckus over the incident in the Awas Vikas Colony but were later pacified by officials present at the spot, they said.

The idols of the temple have been unharmed, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Durgesh Singh said.

Khurja's SDM and Circle Officer reached the spot and saw that a 'chabutara' was damaged by a JCB.

MLA from Khurja Meenakshi Singh also reached the spot and condemned the incident. PTI COR SKY SKY