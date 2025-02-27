Temple dome damaged by lightening strike in Jammu, 1 injured

Samba/Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The dome of a Shiv temple was damaged after being struck by lightning in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident after being hit by a fallen stone, the officials added.

A group of devotees had assembled for the "langar" service in connection with Mahashivratri when the lightning struck the temple at Goramorh in the Vijaypur area, the officials said.

A "Kalash" on the top of the temple was uprooted in the incident, the officials added.