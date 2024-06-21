Temple donation box broken, Rs 1 lakh stolen in Thane district

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Thieves broke into a temple and stole Rs 1 lakh from its donation box in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Three persons committed the theft at the Hanuman temple in the Mira Road area around 2.30 am on Wednesday, he said.

The priest called the police after he found the lock on the main door and the donation box broken in the morning.

The Naya Nagar police have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the three captured on the temple’s CCTV camera, he added. PTI COR NR