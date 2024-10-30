Temple fire accident: Kerala Human Rights Commission registers case

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday registered a case on its own and ordered a probe into the fire accident at a temple in Kasaragod district, which left 154 people injured.

Commission judicial member K Byjunath directed Kasaragod district collector and police chief to submit a report in this regard within 15 days, an official statement said.

The report would be considered during the next sitting of the Commission to be held in Kasaragod government guest house, it said.

The case was registered based on media reports in this regard, the statement said adding that 154 people had suffered injuries during the fire accident and of them the condition of 10 was serious.

The fire accident occurred during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram on Monday night when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Kasaragod District Police Chief D Shilpa has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire accident.

The district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to conduct an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.

The incident happened at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram in the northernmost district of Kerala, police said.

Three people, including temple committee members, were arrested in this connection. PTI LGK ROH