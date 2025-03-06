Temple funds for schemes row: Himachal minister accuses BJP of 'communalising' matter

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani on Thursday said funds from state-run temples are transferred to Chief Minister's Relief Fund and utilised for social work and public welfare schemes but BJP is “communalising” the issue and “misleading” people.

Dharmani was talking to reporters after attending the monthly meeting at Bachat Bhawan According to a notification issued by the state government, various temple trusts functioning under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institution and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, make contributions for charitable activities and welfare schemes.

The opposition party termed the Congress government's decision as anti-Hindu, dubbing it as an attempt to hide its financial mismanagement.

The notification suggested that the temple trusts may make contributions to the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna and the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna as well.

The temple funds are transferred to Chief Minister's Relief Fund and utilised for social work and public welfare schemes but the BJP is communalising the issue and misleading the people, Dharmani said.

Intensifying his attack on BJP, the Congress leader said Union Health minister and BJP national president JP Nadda is trying to “tarnish the image of Himachal Pradesh for gaining political mileage”.

Meanwhile, Himachal BJP unit president Rajiv Bindal criticised the Congress government for raking up issues which are of “no importance” to people and said that Patwaris and Kanungos are on strike to protest against the government to make them state cadre employees.

How would they be benefited by changing them from district to state cadre, he asked.

Bindal, who was at Jabli in Bilaspur district for the foundation laying of BJP office, said people are facing inconvenience due to dharnas and strike of Patwaris and Kanungos but the revenue minister was trying to underplay the issue.

The state government is passing the buck in recruitment of police constables and passing time, he said, adding that the medical bills of retired employees are not being reimbursed. They staged dharna at Shimla on Wednesday but were not heard. PTI BPL NB NB