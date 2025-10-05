Temple, idol of Gorakhnath on Girnar hill in Gujarat vandalised; police begin probe

Junagadh, Oct 5 (PTI) Unidentified persons vandalised the temple and idol of Lord Gorakhnath on Girnar hill in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said on Sunday.

Gorakhnath is a revered Hindu yogi and founder of the Nath sect. The vandalism at the temple, perched on a peak 1,117 metres high, has caused outrage among devotees, who demanded swift and strict action.

As per police, the head of the marble statue was broken, while the glass door of the temple as well as other objects were damaged.

"The statue of Guru Gorakshnath at a temple on Girnar hill was vandalised late last night. The Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group and Bhavnath police station officials have launched a probe after a complaint was received," Junagadh Superintendent (SP) of Police Subodh Odedra said.

The hill, also known as Revatak Parvata, is covered with Jain and Hindu temples and pilgrims have to climb up to 10,000 stone steps to the summit.

The Jain temples are about two-thirds of the way up, with the largest and oldest being the 12th-century temple of Neminath, dedicated to the 22nd Tirthankar.

Further up are various Hindu temples, including one of Goddess Amba Mata. PTI COR KA PD BNM