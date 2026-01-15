Temple idol partially damaged in Hyderabad, protesters attack police; cases booked

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Two cases were registered here in connection with partial damage done to a Plaster of Paris (PoP) idol at a temple veranda and subsequent protest that led to attack on police personnel besides vandalising a religious structure of a particular community, police said on Thursday.

Mild tension prevailed at Puranapul area here late on Wednesday night following the incident in which four police personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting by the mob.

According to a release from city police, at approximately 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an unidentified individual entered the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma temple and partially damaged a banner and a PoP idol located in the temple veranda.

However, following the incident, a mob of approximately 300 people gathered and vandalised a nearby religious structure. They also attacked the police personnel who were trying to bring the situation under control and injured four policemen.

The Kamatipura Police registered two cases--one pertaining to the partial damage of idol at the temple and a separate case in connection with the attacks on police personnel and vandalising the religious structure, the release said.

On the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma temple incident, police said CCTV footage and other evidence from the crime scene have been collected. Crucial information regarding the accused has been obtained during the investigation, and the offender will be arrested soon, police said.

With regard to attack on police personnel, Police said they have identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage and videos.

Police clarified that only the banner and the PoP idol in the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma Temple veranda were partially damaged in the incident.

"The idols in the Sanctum Sanctorum are safe. The offender has not entered inside the main temple. There is absolutely no truth in the rumors being spread that the main idol was destroyed," police said.

Hyderabad Police officials appealed to the citizens not to believe such malicious propaganda.

Police further said currently, the situation in the area is completely under control.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order, Co-ordination) Tafseer Iqubal said anti-social elements created disturbance in the area.

"The situation is under control and peaceful. We have some clues and are working on them," he told reporters. He also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours, adding stern action will be initiated against anti-social elements.

Additional forces including personnel of RAF were deployed and patrolling has been intensified besides placing pickets. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the area and spoke to police officials.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who visited the temple, attacked the ruling Congress over the incident claiming this is not an isolated incident, but part of a disturbing and recurring pattern of temple desecrations in Telangana.

He demanded an immediate, impartial investigation to identify who is behind these attacks, and strict action against all those responsible. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB