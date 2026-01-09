Temple in Kerala gets life-size mechanical elephant from actor Bhumi Pednekar, PETA

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 9 (PTI) Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and PETA India on Friday gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the Sree Subramania Kshetra Yogam.

The three-metre-tall, 500-kilogram mechanical elephant, named Cherukunnu Karthikeyan, was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants, PETA India said in a statement.

The mechanical elephant will be used by the temple to conduct ceremonies and was inaugurated with a ‘melam’ performance, the statement added.

This marks the 18th mechanical elephant donated to temples by PETA India and the ninth in Kerala. It is the fifth such elephant, made of rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, donated to a temple in Thrissur.

"A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back. It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source and can be moved on a wheelbase for rituals and processions," PETA said.

Pednekar said she has always believed that every living being deserves freedom, love, and care.

The arrival of the mechanical elephant at the Subramania Kshetra Yogam "beautifully shows how tradition and technology can unite with compassion, allowing real elephants to live freely in their natural homes," she added.

Sri Sivaswamy, Managing Director of KMD Group, who unveiled the mechanical elephant, said mechanical elephants help save animals, are safe for people, and are cost-effective.

Temple president Sethumadhavan T C said, "We are grateful to receive Cherukunnu Karthikeyan as a sacred addition to our temple. This meaningful gift will enable us to honour our rituals while ensuring compassion for animals. By welcoming this innovation, we can conduct our ceremonies safely for devotees and animals alike." PTI HMP SSK