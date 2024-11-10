Temple priest attacked by 'sadhu' in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A sadhu allegedly attacked a 60-year-old temple priest with a knife-like object in Pali city Sunday morning, Police said.

The incident happened in Naga Baba Baghichi, whose priest Mahant Suresh Giri objected to a sadhu staying there with two dogs.

"When he objected, a fight broke out between the two and the accused attacked the priest with a knife-like weapon. Other people present there took the priest to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment," police said.

The Sadhu, identified as Bhavani Shankar, has been arrested, they said. PTI SDA VN VN