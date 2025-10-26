Temple priest strangles wife in Delhi's Tri Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her husband in the north Delhi's Tri Nagar area early Sunday over a domestic row, police said.

The death was reported at 1.05 am, they said.

A team that responded to the call found the victim, Sushma Sharma, lying lifeless inside a single-room accommodation on the fourth floor of a house, an officer said.

"Her husband, Dinesh Sharma, a priest at Shiv Mandir in Kanhaiya Nagar, confessed to strangling her with a gamchha and pressing a pillow over her face," said the officer.

The police said frequent domestic quarrels may have been the reason behind the killing.

"At the time of the crime, the couple's 11-year-old daughter was sleeping in the same room," said the officer.