Temple tradition: CM Chandrasekhar Rao offers prayers at Konaipally Venkateswara Swamy shrine

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday visited Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls.

A villager who claims to have known Rao said it is a tradition that Chief Minister has followed for the past four decades.

Rao performs puja by keeping the nomination papers in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, whenever he is contesting in elections.

Accompanied by his nephew and Minister, T Harish Rao, KCR was accorded a rousing reception at the temple.

After the puja, Rao sat in the temple premises and signed the papers.

Women who had gathered at the shrine applied 'tilak' on Rao’s forehead, which is considered auspicious. People also showered rose petals on the CM.

Earlier, Rao had said he would file nomination papers on November 9.

According to an Election Commission notification, the filing of nominations began on Friday.

He is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy in the polls to be held on November 30. PTI GDK GDK ROH