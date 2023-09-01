Temple trusts in Himachal donate relief funds towards 'Aapda Rahat Kosh'

Shimla, September 1 (PTI) A few temple trusts in Himachal Pradesh have come forward to provide financial aid for disaster victims and restoration works in the state, with the Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust Friday donating Rs 2 crore for relief work.

The trust submitted the lump sum donation towards 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', a disaster relief fund set up by the government after mass destruction due to heavy rains in Mandi and Kullu districts in July.

Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Singh Babloo presented the donation cheque to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here, a statement said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Shree Jawalamukhi Temple Trust had contributed Rs 5 crore to the disaster relief fund. The cheque was presented by MLA Sanjay Rattan to Sukhu on behalf of the Shakti Peeth.

Appreciating the gesture, Sukhu said the temple trusts of the state have been generously contributing towards the disaster relief fund so that the funds could be utilised to provide relief to the people affected due to the natural calamity that ravaged the hill state this monsoon.

The chief minister said the contributions by these trusts towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' would help the government to provide much-needed relief to the disaster-affected people of the state.

The 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' is a digital platform where individuals can donate money from anywhere using various payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, net banking, QR code and UPI.

He also appealed to the people to voluntarily contribute towards this noble cause.

Sukhu has maintained that the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore. PTI BPL RPA