Temples across UP witness massive influx of devotees on Mahashivratri

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh were thronged by devotees from early morning as they offered prayers to the deity on Mahashivratri, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing ritualistic 'rudrabhishek' and 'havan' in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Places like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj witnessed a surge of devotees on Mahashivratri, which, according to Hindu mythology, marks the day of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls on the Chaturdashi of the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar.

Varanasi saw a grand early morning procession led by ‘naga sadhus’ and ‘akharas’ to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which had been decorated with lights and flowers from Tuesday evening for the occasion.

Mahamandaleshwar of 'akharas' were atop royal chariots as the procession made its way to the temple.

The air rang with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' as the sadhus carrying tridents, maces, and swords later performed 'jalabhishek' (bathing the shivling in holy water).

The CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said that all arrangements, including barricading and water facilities, were in place to ensure devotees' comfort.

The temple saw a huge number of visitors, with darshan continuing through the night.

At Shakti Mandir in Gorakshapeeth, Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'rudrabhishek,' which was conducted by priests and Vedpathi Brahmins amid religious chants. The CM also performed a havan and aarti later.

"I extend my greetings to the devotees and the people of the state on Mahashivratri. Dev Adi Dev Mahadev is the God of welfare, and everything runs by his grace," he later told reporters.

Stating that lakhs of devotees had reached Prayagraj, Varanasi, and other temples across the country, he added, "This faith is a symbol of India’s unity. I bow before this faith." Earlier, Adityanath had visited the Shiva temple in the Gorakhnath temple complex, according to a government statement.

In the Nath tradition, Guru Gorakhnath is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, dedicated to the welfare of all. The Gorakhnath Temple itself is rooted in this spirit of public welfare.

This makes Mahashivratri an especially significant occasion for the Gorakshpeethadhishwar (head of the Gorakhnath monastery) -- CM Yogi Adityanath, the statement added.

After completing rituals at Gorakhnath Temple, the chief minister also visited three major Shiva temples in Gorakhpur: Manasarovar Shiv Temple in Andhiyari Bagh, Mukteshwar Nath Temple in Rajghat and Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple.

Meanwhile, tens of lakhs of devotees also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri, which marks the last day of the Maha Kumbh underway in Prayagraj.

Ayodhya also witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the day, as thousands gathered to offer prayers at Shiva temples across the city, chanting "Har Har Mahadev" in devotion. The temple town was adorned for the occasion, with major Shiva temples illuminated and decorated for the festival.

A surge of devotees from nearby districts arrived to perform the sacred 'jalabhishek,' offering water and milk to Lord Shiva. Officials estimated that around 1.5 million devotees had reached Ayodhya by Tuesday, with the crowds swelling further on Wednesday.

At the ancient Nageshwar Nath Temple, located at Ram Ki Paidi, the doors opened in the early hours to accommodate the throngs of worshippers. Temple administrator Sabhapati Tiwari said Lord Shiva was grandly adorned on Tuesday, and rituals were completed ahead of the main celebration.

"On Wednesday night, a grand procession will take place from the temple, followed by the ceremonial wedding of Lord Shiva, which will be celebrated with great pomp," Tiwari told PTI.

Many devotees, after offering prayers at Shiva temples, proceeded to the Ram Temple for darshan. The temple opened at 5 am and remained accessible to worshippers until midnight.

Prayers were also held at Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Sambhal, which was recently reopened after 46 years. The temple, which had remained closed since riots in the city in 1978, drew a large crowd of devotees from Sambhal and surrounding cities who gathered to offer 'kanwar' and perform 'jalabhishek.' In Aligarh, thousands of 'kanwariyas' and devotees gathered at Siddhpeeth Khereshwar Dham Mahadev Temple for 'jalabhishek' amid chants of 'Om Namah Shivay.' The administration had arranged for smooth access to the temple for the large crowds.

In Raebareli, Shiva temples saw long queues of devotees chanting 'Har Har Mahadev.' In Kanpur, lakhs of devotees visited the Baba Anandeshwar Temple, known as the "Choti Kashi of Kanpur." The temple is believed to have historical ties to the Mahabharata and is a major center for Shiva devotees. Devotees offered Ganga water and 'bel' leaves to the 'shivling' at the site.

Similar scenes were also witnessed in the state capital, Lucknow, with people queuing up outside Shiva temples to offer prayers.