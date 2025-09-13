Temples desecrated by foreign invaders must be restored: UP CM Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that religious sites desecrated during the era of "barbaric foreign invaders" must be restored with due honour, calling it a collective resolve of Sanatan Dharma.

He was addressing a programme marking the 17th death anniversary of Swami Haryacharya Maharaj in Shri Ayodhya Dham.

"Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura or any other religious places that were desecrated during the period of slavery must now be reinstated with full respect," Adityanath said.

Such restoration is not just an act of faith but also a responsibility towards cultural and spiritual heritage, he added.

Recalling the long struggle for the Ram temple, the CM said, "For 500 years, seers and devotees struggled tirelessly and today that dream has come true." Seers sacrificed their lives and comfort for the cause of Lord Ram's temple, he said.

He also spoke about his personal association with Swami Haryacharya Maharaj, describing his passion for the Ram Janmabhoomi and the unity of Sanatan Dharma as "unforgettable".

Adityanath emphasised that respect for religious symbols must go hand-in-hand with respect for national symbols such as the tricolour and the Constitution.

"Reverence for our soldiers is the true mark of a Sanatani," he said.

The chief minister said the Sanatan Dharma teaches gratitude and seeks the uplift of society and the nation, not just individual salvation.

The event was attended by several seers, mahants and ministers including Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and a large number of devotees. PTI KIS DIV DIV