'Temples' found in Firozabad, excavation underway

Firozabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Authorities in the city on Wednesday began excavation at two sites after the purported discovery of "ancient temples" there.

The digging was being carried out under police supervision, following appeals from Hindu right bodies.

One of the two sites, located near Mohammadi Masjid in the Kashmiri Gate area under Rasulpur Police Station, was discovered two days ago, police said.

Police reached out to local Muslim representatives after they were approached for action at the site by the Hindu right bodies.

Rasulpur Station Officer Anuj Kumar Singh said, "Following appeals from Hindu organisations, both communities were consulted, and work began peacefully." Bajrang Dal district chief Mohan Bajrangi, present at the site, said the structure appeared to be a Shiv temple.

"Details about the idols and artifacts will emerge after the excavation is completed," he said.

Akeel Ahmed, a native of the area, said the area was part of farmland owned by Hindu families till about 60 years ago.

It is believed several Hindu families left the place after an increase in the Muslim population.

Another "temple" was discovered in Chishti Nagar's 60-foot Road area under Ramgarh Police Station on Monday evening.

Rajeev Sharma, president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Firozabad unit, along with his team, cleaned the place in the presence of the police and local Muslims.

Ramgarh SHO Sanjeev Dubey said about 50 years ago the area was dominated by Hindus and there was a temple.

"Now this area is Muslim dominated. The excavation work is on and there is communal harmony in the area," he said. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN VN