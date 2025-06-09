Temples in Karnataka will go plastic free from August 15: Endowment minister

Bengaluru, June 9 (PTI) Karnataka Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday said, all temples that come under the Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department will go 'plastic free' from August 15.

He said, directions have been issued in this regard.

"Plastic free temples from August 15. For no reason after August 15, plastic should be used at temples and directions have been given to all EOs (executive officers) in this regard," Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Two months' time has been given, because if we announce it effective from tomorrow, shopkeepers who will be having plastic cannot stop selling it immediately. We have set August 15 as the target, by then let them make preparations." The Minister in response to a question said, once the ban is imposed on plastic use, alternatives for plastic will certainly start emerging.

"The Indian Institute of Science researchers have found an item prepared from starch, if it comes, it will be introduced instead of plastic," a senior official said. PTI KSU ADB