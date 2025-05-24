Temples should become centres of light, learning: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday said that temples should become the centres of light and learning in the society.

Noting that temples are not just places of worship, he highlighted the role temples have to play in infusing the right kind of values to the society and to serve as crucibles of cultural transformation.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating the 59th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kshethra Samrakshana Samithy here.

Advocating the need of temples to focus on all-round development of the society, Arlekar said that each temple in the state should undertake an educational institution, medical institution and also a 'goshala', to touch each and every section of humanity and environment, a Raj Bhavan statement quoted Governor as saying.

Earlier, Kummanam Rajasekharan, former Governor of Mizoram, observed that while lofty ideals and noble values are diffused through temples, the so called evil influences can be kept at bay in a society.

T P Senkumar, former DGP, also spoke on the occasion, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB