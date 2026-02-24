Temples under attack since Congress came to power in Telangana in 2023: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that temples have come under attack since the Congress government assumed office in Telangana in December 2023.

Sanjay Kumar also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks that money is not a priority for the Gandhi-Nehru family and that Congress workers could pool at least Rs 10,000 crore for the family, including Rs 1,000 crore from Telangana.

“He says workers should pool funds and give Rs 1,000 crore to the duplicate Gandhi family. This CM is there to carry bags to Delhi. Why is Rs 1,000 crore not being given to clear pending dues of retired employees?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters after newly-elected BJP corporators in Karimnagar offered prayers at the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple near Charminar, Sanjay Kumar claimed that the ruling Congress and BRS parties are “at the beck and call of AIMIM without shame.” He urged Hindu leaders and workers of Congress and BRS to leave their parties and join the BJP to work "for society and protect dharma." Citing several incidents of temple attacks in Telangana over the past two years, he said, "Why are temples being attacked after the formation of the Congress-MIM government? If the majority Hindu community has to beg for the protection of temples, society must ask itself who will safeguard Hindu interests." Noting that the BJP treats all religions equally, Sanjay Kumar added that the party would not raise Hindutva issues, even in the face of temple attacks, cow killings, alleged ‘love jihad,’ or claims of Hindu girls being forced to consume drugs, if it is asked not to.

‘Love Jihad’ is a term used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy in which Muslim men lure Hindu women into relationships or marriage to convert them to Islam.

Referring to the Telangana government allowing Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, he said the BJP does not oppose it.

However, he alleged that restrictions are imposed on schoolchildren observing ‘Hanuman Deeksha,’ policemen taking the 41-day ‘Ayyappa Deeksha,’ and employees following ‘Bhavani Deeksha.’ He added that BJP leaders are often labelled “communal” for raising these issues.

He noted that Muslim women supported the BJP in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections following the party’s ban on triple talaq.

Claiming that BJP workers were arrested during recent communal disturbances in Banswada town, Sanjay Kumar alleged that AIMIM cadres carried out the attacks and called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

He said he is planning to visit Banswada.

Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would expose the alleged nexus between Congress and AIMIM and claimed the party is set to win the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations.

He further alleged that while the assets of the “Owaisi family” are increasing, Muslims in Hyderabad’s old city remain "economically disadvantaged." On temple development, he said that if the BJP comes to power, the Bhagya Lakshmi temple would be converted into a golden temple, inspired by the Golden Temple in Punjab.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at the BJP office here, Sanjay Kumar claimed that Congress MLAs in two Telangana districts are holding 'dissident' meetings seeking ministerial berths, noting that similar gatherings were earlier reported in neighbouring Karnataka.

He alleged that Congress leaders often destabilise their own government, adding that the BJP wants the government to complete its term democratically. PTI SJR SSK