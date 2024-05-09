Temples under TDB discontinue oleander flowers in rituals over toxicity concerns

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board in Kerala on Thursday made a significant change to their offerings by discontinuing the use of Arali flowers (oleander) in their sacred rituals.

This decision comes after concerns arose about the toxic nature of these flowers, which could harm humans and animals.

P S Prasanth, the president of the TDB, announced this decision after a meeting of the board here on Thursday.

"It has been decided to completely avoid using Arali flowers in the naivedya and prasad offerings in temples under the TDB. Instead, other flowers like tulsi, thechi (Ixora), jasmine, jamanti (hibiscus), and rose will be used," Prasanth told reporters here.

The TDB is entrusted with the task of administrating 1248 temples in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore.

This decision stems from incidents reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, sources said.

A woman in Alappuzha died recently after allegedly consuming Arali flowers and leaves from her neighbourhood.

There were also tragic reports of a cow and calf dying in Pathanamthitta two days ago after eating oleander leaves.

With this change, the temples aim to ensure the safety of their offerings and the well-being of those who partake in them, TDB sources said.

According to some studies, oleander, a tough and pretty shrub, grows well in tropical and subtropical areas.

The studies suggest that inside their leaves and flowers, oleanders have cardenolides, which can affect the heart of animals and humans, making it beat stronger. PTI TGB TGB ROH