Tempo carrying clothes, chemicals catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; no injuries

Palghar, Dec 21 (PTI) A tempo carrying clothes and chemicals used in the textile industry was destroyed after it caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday, the police said.

No one was injured in the accident that took place near the Dapchari checkpost around 10 am, though it affected vehicular movement on the carriageway for some time, said the district rural police.

The tempo carrying clothes and chemicals required for the textile industry was going from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat when it caught fire, said an official.

Even before fire engines could arrive at the spot, it was completely gutted, said an official, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR