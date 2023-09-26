Tempo driver booked for decamping with steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against a tempo driver for allegedly duping a steel merchant by decamping with steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

An offence under section 407 (whoever, being entrusted with property as a carrier, wharfinger or warehouse-keeper, commits criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kalamboli police station on Monday, an official said.

The steel merchant has alleged that a tempo driver was asked to transport 130 steel pipes worth Rs 10 lakh to Surat on September 12. However, he did not make the delivery and decamped with the materials, he said.

The police are on the lookout for the accused, the official said. PTI COR ARU