Tempo driver killed in road accident

Palghar, Apr 30 (PTI) A 44-year-old driver of a tempo was killed after it rammed into a container truck parked along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Manor village when the tempo was headed towards Gujarat from Mumbai. Due to the impact of the collision, the driver got trapped in the vehicle cabin, an official said.

A case has been registered under section 304A of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of the container truck. No arrest has been made so far, he added. PTI COR NSK