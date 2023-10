Palghar, Oct 21 (PTI) A tempo was gutted in a fire on Saturday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district, a police official said.

The incident took place when the loaded vehicle was parked in Dhekale village at 2:30pm, the official added.

"The driver noticed smoke and managed to come out safely. The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is being probed. The vehicle was on its way to Mumbai from Gujarat," he added.