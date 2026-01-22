Temporary ban on protests imposed in Nanded ahead of ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ event, R-Day

Nanded, Jan 22 (PTI) Ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Republic Day, the administration has imposed a temporary ban on all forms of protests in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, officials said on Thursday.

The order prohibits hunger strikes, “self-immolation attempts”, dharnas, marches, rallies, rasta roko on main roads and areas surrounding the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Gandhi and government offices in the city, they said.

The restrictions will remain in force from 10 am on January 22 until midnight on January 27, an official release said. It has been imposed as a preventive measure to ensure law and order.

Lakhs of Sikhs are expected for the ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ event in Nanded on January 24-25 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who is venerated as ‘Hind di Chadar’ for defending religious freedom.

District Collector Rahul Kardile has issued the order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita that deals with situations where immediate or urgent danger and threat to public safety exists, the release said. PTI AW NR