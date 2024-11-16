'Temporary' Cong govt in Himachal can fall anytime, claims BJP's Harsh Mahajan

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) The "temporary" Congress government in Himachal Pradesh can fall anytime as a sizable number of its legislatures are in touch with the BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan claimed on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, the BJP leader claimed there are three-four different groups in Himachal Pradesh Congress and a sizable number of MLAs from the Sirmaur, Una and Kangra factions are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"A sizable number of Congress legislatures are in touch with us as they feel if Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu continues as the chief minister, they would be wiped out of politics for the next 15-20 years," Mahajan said.

"We will take a decision at the right time keeping in mind the welfare of the state and its people with the consent of the party organisation," he added.

Welcoming the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling quashing the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries and declaring the law under which the appointments were made as void, Mahajan said it was an unconstitutional move by the Congress for political stability.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the high court directed to withdraw all the facilities and privileges provided to six chief parliamentary secretaries with immediate effect.

The court also declared the Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Secretaries (appointment, salaries, allowance, powers, privileges and amenities) Act, 2006, as void.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Bipin Chander Negi said the posts are usurpers of public office and all facilities be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Sukhu appointed six chief parliamentary secretaries -- Sanjay Awasthi from Arki, Sunder Singh from Kullu, Ram Kumar from Doon, Mohan Lal Barakta from Rohru, Ashish Butail from Palampur, and Kishori Lal from Baijnath -- on January 8, 2023, ahead of a Cabinet expansion.

Slamming the Congress for "not fulfilling" its poll guarantees, Mahajan also said its failure as the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka affected the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections, and the same will be reflected on the results of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand due on November 23. PTI BPL ARI