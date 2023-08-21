Temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that all temporary employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be regularised.

He was addressing a programme organised by the MCD, where he handed over appointment letters to 370 newly regularised employees.

MCD employees are getting salaries on time for the last two months and the civic body's tax collection has also increased because it is being led by an honest dispensation, Kejriwal said.

He said MCD employees and its officers will make Delhi the cleanest city of the country in next two to three years.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the event held at the Thyagaraj stadium.