Temporary ghats will be set up along Yamuna for grand Chhath celebration: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday said the Delhi government will make elaborate arrangements, including setting up temporary ghats along both the banks of the Yamuna river, for a grand celebration of Chhath Puja.

She said this year the Chhath Puja in Delhi will be historical with planned arrangements and purvanchali people will have an opportunity to celebrate the festival without any obstruction.

"We have planned a big Chhath Puja at temporary ghats on both the banks of the Yamuna and are ensuring proper arrangements for cleanliness," CM Gupta said.

All the arrangements will be completed in time and there will be no shortcomings from any side, the CM said, adding that the national capital will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year.

The Chhath Puja celebration on Yamuna bank was halted during the pandemic. Later, a ban remained in place due to court orders.

Chhath Puja, celebrated by the Purvanchali community, natives of Eastern UP, Bihar, and other Bhojpuri-speaking people, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the city. It involves the worship of the Sun God as women stand in knee-deep water.

Due to the ban, the Delhi government in the past few years had facilitated celebration by making hundreds of temporary small water tanks in parks and available public places.