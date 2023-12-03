"Temporary setbacks": Kharge on losing 3 states even as Rahul Gandhi remain silent

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday termed humiliating defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh a ‘temporary setback’ while he expressed gratitude to voters of Telangana for their faith in the grand old party.

Advertisment

However, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi who was the face of the GOP in the assembly elections remain silent after the party’s poor performance in three states.

Statement issued by Congress President Shri @kharge on the State Legislative Assembly election results 2023 pic.twitter.com/FvSMO9PJQa — Congress (@INCIndia) December 3, 2023

Kharge thanked the people of Telangana, where the party is on course to dislodge the BRS from power and form the government.

Advertisment

He said the party put up a spirited campaign in all these four states and acknowledged the efforts of lakhs of Congress workers.

"I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," he said in a post on X.

"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," the Congress chief asserted.

Advertisment

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is set to lose power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the party's attempt to wrest power from the BJP appeared to have failed, according to counting trends.