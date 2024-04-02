Temporary speed restriction delays services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Commuters on Tuesday faced inconvenience due to delayed operations caused by temporary speed reduction on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has imposed a speed reduction between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur metro stations on the line, which runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli, due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. This delay is likely to affect the metro train movement between the section for around one month, officials said.

The DMRC took to X to caution commuters about the delay in services.

"A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services," the DMRC posted on X on Tuesday.

According to a senior metro official, the construction work for the tunnel is underway and now it is being carried out on this section.

The work will affect the train movement on the section between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur for one month till April 30 as of now. If required, it might be extended, the official said.

Vikas Mishra, a commuter, said, "I was in hurry as I had a meeting in office, but the speed of metro all of sudden slowed down. Initially, I thought it will take be normal soon. However, I reached my office half hour late. If this continues, then I have to leave my home early." PTI BM NIT NB