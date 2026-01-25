Temporary stoppage to three trains at Kuttippuram for Tirunavaya Mahamagam: Suresh Gopi

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) BJP MP Suresh Gopi on Sunday said Indian Railways has granted temporary stoppages to three trains at Kuttippuram railway station in connection with the Tirunavaya Mahamagam.

In a Facebook post, Gopi said that as the Mahamagam is being revived on the sacred banks of the Bharathapuzha, it is the duty of the authorities to ensure proper facilities for the lakhs of devotees who will be arriving there.

"Many devotees and residents had approached me requesting temporary stoppages for trains at Kuttippuram railway station to make travel to Tirunavaya easier. I brought this demand to the attention of the Railway Ministry, and an urgent, favourable decision has been obtained," he said.

According to him, the 16355 Antyodaya Express will have a temporary stoppage at Kuttippuram on January 31.

Similarly, the 12081 Jan Shatabdi Express will stop at Kuttippuram on January 26 and 31.

The 12685 Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express will also have a temporary stoppage at Kuttippuram on January 25, 30 and 31.

"Wishing everyone travelling to this great confluence of Indian culture a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey," Gopi said.

Meanwhile, in connection with the annual Kuravilangad Church feast in Kottayam, the Vanchinad Express (16303/16304) has been granted temporary stoppages at Vaikom Road railway station from January 26 to 28, a release said.

Mahamagam, popularly known as the Kumbh Mela of Kerala, is a 28-day festival held at the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple on the banks of the Bharathapuzha River.

This year, the festival will continue until February 3.