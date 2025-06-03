Ten cases filed in 24 hours in anti-drug crackdown in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 3 (PTI) Authorities have filed 10 cases against alleged drug dealers in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours under the Narcotic Drugs Act, police said on Tuesday.

Of these, four cases were registered in Kullu, two each in Bilaspur and Baddi, and one each in Shimla and Dehra.

Large quantities of hashish, opium, chitta (adulterated heroin), and stolen poppy were recovered from the suspects, a statement issued by the Police Headquarters said.

A total of 78,820 illegal opium plants were destroyed in connection with three cases registered at the Banjar Police Station in Kullu.

In Baddi, about 40 kg of stolen poppy (poppy husk) was recovered from a local individual.

In two other places, 868 grams of charas (cannabis) and 39.35 grams of chitta (heroin) were recovered.

Police have asked the public to provide any information related to drug abuse through the Drug Free Helpline 1908. PTI BPL VN VN