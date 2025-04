Khandwa (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) Ten children were admitted to a hospital after being bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Sunday, a health official said.

Khandwa District Hospital’s Resident Medical Officer, ML Kalame, said all the kids are from the Khan Wali Shah area.

The children were admitted to the surgical ward and are undergoing treatment for the injuries caused by the dog bites, he said.

All are doing fine, he added.