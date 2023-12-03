Ten-day K'taka Assembly session to be stormy as oppn likely to highlight govt's failures

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) The ten-day Karnataka Legislature session starting Monday is likely to see the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) highlight the failures of the Congress government.

With the Lok Sabha elections a few months away, the united opposition in Karnataka will try to corner the government for its alleged failure to address the severe drought situation prevailing in the state.

The Karnataka government has declared drought in 223 out of 236 Taluks.

A Central team too visited the state to see the drought situation.

Buoyed by the favourable election results in three out of four states-Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan-, the BJP has decided to highlight the government's inaction to provide any relief to the drought affected farmers.

Frequent power cuts, especially affecting farmers irrigating their lands, lack of funds with the government, slow pace of development work, inadequate government buses and hurdles in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme offering Rs 2,000 to woman heads of the families having APL/BPL ration cards are some of the issues the opposition is likely to raise.

According to BJP insiders, the party may demand that the ruling Congress announce the date for launching 'Yuva Nidhi' one of the five guarantees that has not been launched yet.

'Yuva Nidhi' promises Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders who could not get a job within six months of passing the examinations this year.

The issue of female foeticide in Mandya, where over 900 foetuses were removed may also find an echo in the House.

The JD(S) may raise the cash-for-posting scam, alleging the involvement of ministers.

The 10-day session till December 15, may also see several bills tabled. PTI GMS SS